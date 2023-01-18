Aug. 18, 1931 - Jan. 12, 2023

WAUNAKEE - Evelyn A. Schmale, 91, of Waunakee, died on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Waunakee Manor Health Care Center.

She was born on August 18, 1931, to James and Sybilla (Adler) Taylor in Waunakee. She married William Schmale on May 23, 1953, in Dubuque, IA. Bill preceded her in death in 2021. Evelyn's sisters: Shirley Gilbertson and Carole Tjepkema; and brother, LeRoy Taylor also preceded her in death.

Evelyn and Bill enjoyed weekends at their trailer in Lynxville, gardening and trips to the casino. Many quarts of pickles and homemade V8 juice was enjoyed by all.

Survivors include her daughter, Lynn (Chuck) Valliere; and a son, Gary; a sister-in-law, Sandy Taylor; and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Westport. Burial will take place in the church cemetery

A big thank you to the staff at Waunakee Manor, Dr. Kuehn, and Patty Laufenberg for kindness and professional care.