MCFARLAND - Donna Jean Eveland, age 88, of McFarland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born to Harold and Lillian (Norby) Schultz on Feb. 27, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio. Donna graduated from Madison Central High School in 1949, and soon after married the love of her life, Dean Eveland, on Dec. 1, 1951, in Madison.
Donna was a loving and devoted mother, not only to her children and grandchildren, but to the many children she provided daycare for over the years. Once her children were grown, Donna worked for Sears in the parts department. She loved her work there and developed many close relationships.
After retirement, Dean and Donna hit the road in their 34-foot RV and toured the U.S., making many friends and memories along the way. Eventually they settled on a retirement home in Sebring, Fla., and spent part of the year there and the rest at their home in Wisconsin. They loved going on frequent cruises, spending time with family and friends and spending time together. Dean and Donna have had a rare love that has been a true inspiration to all who know and love them.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Dean; five children, David, Laurie (Bill) Paulos, Janece (Don) Leighton, Dan (Katherine Schafer), and Mick; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ron (Nancy) Schultz, Scott (Kathy) Schultz, and Randy Stapelmann (Barb); and sister, Vicki Elmer. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kathy Jo Peckham; sister, Judy Hodges; stepmother, Sadie Schultz; grandson, Jeramie Eveland and great-grandson, Brayden Turnbill.
A Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019. Private funeral services will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church and Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Donna's name to Ronald McDonald House, American Parkinson Disease Assoc., or Messiah Lutheran Church.
Donna's family would like to thank Dr. Gina Utrie, Pastor Jeff VandenHeuvel and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care given to Donna. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
We love you more, Mom. XOXOX