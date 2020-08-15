Eveland, Dean Garfield George

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MCFARLAND - Dean Garfield George Eveland, age 88, of McFarland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. After many years of lifesaving heart procedures, his heart took its final beat.

He was born on Feb. 22, 1932, the son of Bradford and Eva (Rongve) Eveland, in Barneveld, Wis., where he grew up with six siblings on the family dairy farm.

Dean graduated from Barneveld High School in 1950. He attended UW-Platteville and then served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Dean married the love of his life, Donna Schultz, on Dec. 1, 1951.

Together, they shared 67 wonderful years. After raising their six children, they retired and spent several years traveling across the country in an RV, eventually settling in Sebring, Fla. They built a lovely home and developed lifelong friendships in their community while splitting their time in Sebring and their home in Wisconsin. Their love and devotion to one another was an absolute joy to witness.

Dean served on the Madison Fire Department for 31 years, retiring in 1988, as an Assistant Fire Chief. He was extremely proud of his career and enjoyed his close knit "fire-family." He continued to have close contact with many of them.