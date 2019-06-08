MADISON / FLORIDA - Rose Caroline Evans, age 92, went to be with Jesus on April 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. surrounded by family. She joins her husband, David; her parents, Frank and Rose Endres; her 3 sisters; and a grandson. She leaves behind 4 children, Gail (Bill) Wilson of Sun Prairie, Wis., David (Janet) Evans of Pigeon Falls, Tenn., Carrie (Jack) Reichardt of Gainesville, Fla, Susanne (John) Byrne of Orlando, Fla.; 14 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was a longtime resident of Madison, Wis. before moving to Florida. The burial will be held on June 11, 2019, at St. Bernard Cemetery on Branch St. in Middleton at 11 a.m. A gathering will follow.