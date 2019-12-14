Evans, Robert W. "Bob"

MADISON - Robert W. "Bob" Evans, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Heritage Monona. He was born on April 3, 1925, in Madison, the son of Richard and Clara (Schleicher) Evans. Bob was a proud veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Army in the European theater. Bob married Doris J. Day on May 13, 1950, in Madison.

Bob was a lifetime Madison resident with a commitment to family and a love of outdoor adventures. He was a loving husband to his wife of 69 years, a committed father and a caring grandfather. Bob approached life with humor, common sense and gratitude. He was the owner of Evans Industrial Communications, Inc., a small family business he led for 40 years with integrity and caring for employees and customers. In 2019, he achieved 40 years of sobriety with the support of Alcoholics Anonymous. Bob was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Monona for 60 years, and a long-time member of the Madison Dive Club where he made lifelong friends and was active in scuba diving, water rescue, hunting trips and family gatherings.