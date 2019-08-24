MADISION - James W. Evans, age 72, passed away peacefully Wednesday August 21, 2019 at UW Hospital. Arrangements are pending for services. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Rd

Madison, WI 53705

(608) 238-3434

