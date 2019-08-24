MADISION - James W. Evans, age 72, passed away peacefully Wednesday August 21, 2019 at UW Hospital. Arrangements are pending for services. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Listen up!
Sign up for our Podcasts email!
Our free weekly email will keep you caught up on our Podcast lineup, featuring content ranging from restaurants to Badger football.
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Jack Kammer, the man responsible for a longstanding and popular holiday lights display on Madison's Near West Side, died Thursday night after complications from a fall, his son confirmed Friday. He was 83.