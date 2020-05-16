Evans, Harold "Harry"

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Harold "Harry" Evans passed on April 30, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. Harry was born in 1935 to Hector and Caroline Evans, nee Maurer, in Madison. He graduated Madison East in 1953 and UW-Madison in 1958. Harry served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve. He was a dedicated teacher and coach for 34 years in Wauwatosa. Harry constantly ran into former colleagues, students, and athletes who wanted to catch up. If you ever met Harry, you felt like you knew him your entire life! He was a great storyteller with a wonderful sense of humor who filled the world with his infectious laughter. This, his quick wit, passion for his family and friends, and devotion to everything Badgers will be missed.