Evans, Doris Jeanne

MADISON - Doris Jeanne Evans, age 92, of Monona, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 12, 1927, in Laramie, Wyo., the daughter of Albert and Gertrude Day. She married Robert Evans on May 13, 1950, in Madison. Doris has joined her husband of 69 years, who passed away two weeks ago.
She grew up in Wyoming and Virginia and moved to Madison to attend nursing school at UW-Madison where she met the love of her life- her roommate’s brother, Bob. Doris completed her nurses training and they married. While raising a family, she worked in the family business alongside Bob and went on adventures with him, their children and grandchildren. Doris was the quiet, loving support that anchored them all. They camped across the west, loved the water, wildlife, boating and enjoyed the friendship and many experiences with the Madison Dive Club.
Doris lived her faith through service at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church Ruth circle, food pantry and other ministries and volunteered for many years with Agrace HospiceCare. She was an expert knitter, sharing her skills with many through gifts to others.
Her passion was her family where she invested her time and love. Doris was a cheerleader and supporter of Bob and her children and adored her grandchildren. She has left a legacy of love, faith and service that will be deeply missed. Doris and Bob are now together again, hand and hand in their next great adventure.
She is survived by her children, Steve (Laurie) Evans and Diane (Tom) McHugh; brother, Richard Day; grandchildren, David (Enye) McHugh, Sarah (Lee) Townsend, Dan (Kristel) McHugh, Rachel (Tony) Thibeau and Johnathan McHugh; and great-grandchildren, Luke Steinberg, Seth McHugh and Miria McHugh. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Robert.
A funeral service will be held at ST. STEPHEN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5700 Pheasant Hill Rd., Monona, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, with the Rev. Elisa Brandt presiding. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Memorials may be made to Doctors Without Borders (doctorswithoutborders.org) or Olbrich Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
