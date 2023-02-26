BLUE MOUNDS — Evalyn Jeraldine (Cooley) Hirsch, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Evalyn is survived by her five children, Stephen, Gregory, Michael, Marcia (Chuck Christy) and Dianne; as well as nine grandkids and 17 great-grandkids. Evalyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith; sisters and brothers-in-law, Honor and Miles Riley and Mary and Lyle Key; and daughter-in-law, Sara Underwood Hirsch.