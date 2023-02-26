May 25, 1927 – Feb. 21, 2023
BLUE MOUNDS — Evalyn Jeraldine (Cooley) Hirsch, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Evalyn is survived by her five children, Stephen, Gregory, Michael, Marcia (Chuck Christy) and Dianne; as well as nine grandkids and 17 great-grandkids. Evalyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith; sisters and brothers-in-law, Honor and Miles Riley and Mary and Lyle Key; and daughter-in-law, Sara Underwood Hirsch.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. at WEST BLUE MOUNDS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2962 Church St., Blue Mounds, followed by the burial at West Blue Mounds Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
