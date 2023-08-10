Eva Newsom

March 17, 1918 - May 12, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS - Eva Newsom, age 105, of Wisconsin Dells, crossed over Friday, May 12, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, WI surrounded by her family.

Eva's Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at the Dells Delton United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m.

Eva was born March 17, 1918 in Anoka-Osceola, MN, the daughter of Louis and Caroline (Christiansen) Gragert.

She married her southern gentleman Mahlon Newsom on February 24, 1940 in Shreveport, LA. They enjoyed 56 years together before his passing in 1996.

Eva was a talented artist. She studied art under Marie Hull in Jackson, MS; with Enrique Alferez and Hans Mangledorf in LA; and at the Minneapolis School of Art. She worked as an Artist in natural history museums in Jackson, MS and in New Orleans, and was a diorama artist in the Louisiana Exhibits Museum in Shreveport, LA. Along the way she did many pastel portraits.

Mahlon and Eva moved to Wisconsin Dells in the summer of 1960. Eva's lifetime interest in art, religion and nature helped her create her greatest artistic achievement, Biblical Gardens in Wisconsin Dells. She created the lay out of the Gardens and sculpted 31 statues and 14 scenes of the life of Christ. Her advice was "If you want to be an artist you must draw every day". And she did. Mom I know you are continuing your art work in heaven.

Eva is survived by her children: Patricia Hoesly of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Mike (Penny) Newsom of Cokato, MN; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; a dear brother, Oliver; and special niece, Vicki. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mahlon Newsom; son-in-law, Tom Hoesly; nine brothers and sisters; along with other relatives and friends.

The family wishes to send a heartfelt thank you to Agrace Hospice Care and staff at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, WI. Their professionalism and warm demeanor will never be forgotten.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.