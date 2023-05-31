Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Eva M. Schmoldt

Sept. 23, 1928 - May 27, 2023

LOWELL - Eva M. Schmoldt, age 94, of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Bedrock Health Care Service in Beaver Dam, WI.

There will be a graveside service for Eva on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. officiated be Rev. Dave Nerswick at the Lowell Cemetery in Lowell, WI.

Eva Mae Schmoldt was born the daughter of Fredrick and Delia (Soldner) Schmoldt on September 23, 1928 in Lowell, WI. Eva was raised on the family farm and continued to live there for most of her life.

Eva worked for many years at Schoenwetters Grocery Store in Lowell and later at the SuperValue Store in Beaver Dam. She loved interacting with co-workers and customers alike. She also had many hobbies including macramé, beading and painting. Eva and her sister Gladys loved completing a wide array of Christmas crafts to sell at the Turner Hall Craft Fair every fall. Most of the family was gifted some of her handmade crafts over the years.

She had been a lifetime member of the United Church of Christ in Lowell, where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school for many years. She also enjoyed taking part in the preparations for the Annual Chicken Dinner at the church.

Despite having Rheumatoid Arthritis for most of her life, Eva never complained and always had a smile on her face. Eva deeply loved her nieces and nephews and enjoyed keeping up with all that was going on in their lives.

Eva is survived by her beloved nieces and nephews and their families who will miss her kindness and the reminiscing of her growing up years on the farm. She always showed a special interest in each family member and remembered their interests and activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters: Bernice Norenberg, Loraine Kulke, Gladys Schmoldt and Alyce Schoenwetter and her brothers: Allen Schmoldt and Corliss Schmoldt.

If desired, memorials in Eva's name may be directed to the United Church of Christ of Lowell, Wisconsin.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is serving the family. To leave online condolences please visit our website at www.koepsellfh.com.