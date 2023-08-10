Eugene W. "Bill" Klawitter

Jan. 4, 1932 - Aug. 7, 2023

POYNETTE – Eugene W. "Bill" Klawitter, age 91, of Poynette, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born on January 4, 1932, in Montello, WI, the son of Albert and Dorothy (O'Bryan) Klawitter.

He served his country with the U.S. Air Force. Bill married Connie Williams on December 27, 1958.

He had worked as an auto mechanic at Kayser and Whitney Motors in Madison, and also was a Supervisor at RayOVac in Portage. Bill also worked as a Supervisor at Graber Products in Madison, and a Supervisor and Blueprint Draftsman at Foulke Rubber Products in Sun Prairie. Bill was a member of Dekorra Lutheran Church, and VFW Post 1707 in Portage.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; his daughter, Jean (John Cloutier) Koehn; two granddaughters: Heather and Michelle; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Dekorra Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Sterling Lynk officiating. Burial, with military honors will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at Oak Grove Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VFW Post 1707, 215 W. Collins St., Portage, WI 53901.

The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette is assisting the family.