Dec. 14, 1931 – Feb. 1, 2023

VERONA — Eugene LaVerne Teigen, age 91, passed away on February 1, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born at home on the farm in Stoughton, Wis., on December 14, 1931, to parents Otis and Adeline (Gullickson) Teigen. Eugene graduated from Stoughton High School in 1949. He then served for nine years in the Army National Guard achieving rank of Sergeant E-5 for Company I, 128th Infantry, Stoughton. He married Esther Olday in August 1959, in Fort Worth, Texas, where she was stationed in the Air Force. Returning to Verona, Eugene was a semi-truck driver for 40 years. He was one of the first drivers to pull twin trailers in the state of Wisconsin. Eugene retired in 1991. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sitting on the porch, and visiting with neighbors and friends.

Eugene always remembered your name, where you were from and had the knack of connection. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family, including the special bond with niece Sherry Leick. He was fortunate to live with his son Eric for most of his life as well as having his daughter, Elizabeth, living nearby. He was a “special grandpa” to Megan Ngo, Shelby, Hunter, Morgan (deceased), and Jordan Turkelson. This proud Norwegian will be remembered as an easy-going guy, one who was excited and ready for any social outing, and he was always willing to lend a hand to help anyone in need.

Eugene is survived by his two children: Eric (Suzanne) Teigen and Elizabeth Teigen (Suzann Litke); two grandchildren: Cheyenne (Sam) Faust and Sierra Teigen; great-grandson, Kal-El Faust; and brother, DuWayne (Marilyn) Teigen. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther (Olday) Teigen; parents, Otis and Adeline Teigen; brother, Odean Teigen; sisters-in-law, Joann Teigen and Kathy Teigen.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lisa Aders at Four Winds Lodge, Verona.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, Wis. A private interment will be held at Verona Cemetery.

