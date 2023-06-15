Eugene L. Pomazal

July 11, 1944 - June 7, 2023

MAUSTON - Eugene L. Pomazal, age 78, of Mauston, WI, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A Memorial Gathering for Eugene will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI.

Eugene was born on July 11, 1944 in Mauston, the son of John and Ethel (Eldred) Pomazal. Born into a farming family became Gene's life. He started milking his first cow at age eight and went on to farm his entire life.

Milking cows until 1995 when the price of milk wasn't enough to sustain the dairy herd, he sought employment outside of the farm for the first time in his life.

Gene was a very social person and enjoyed spending time meeting new people at the local taverns and bars. Many would come to be lifelong friends and part of the family. These friends and family would spend time fishing, snowmobiling, hunting and laughing.

Through these friendships and love of building he helped many friends build garages, sheds and additions that will long-last many of us. Mean-Gene-the-Dance-Machine could be found at The Rock on Saturday nights listening to the bands, and probably buying a round or two.

Gene was stubborn, he didn't waiver from his insistence of staying on the farm, even when his body started to wear out. He had a team of fantastic caregivers, nurses and doctors. Thank you to everyone who stopped to say hello, help out, check in and support the family during this point in time.

Eugene is survived by his loving children: son, Jeffrey (Lisa) Pomazal of Eau Claire, WI, daughters: Angela Pomazal (Lonny Schwdersky) of Mauston, and Amy (Clark) Luxton of Mauston; sister, Ethelyn Wendelborn; his grandchildren: Haley, Andrew, Alonda, Brayden, Tyler, Wyatt and Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy and brothers: John, Jr. and Edwin Pomazal.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Friends and Family Cancer Foundation, PO Box 8, Mauston, WI 53948.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, WI assisted the family with arrangements.