June 24, 1946 – Dec. 28, 2022

MOUNT HOREB – Trusting in his Savior Jesus Christ for his salvation and eagerly anticipating the joy of heaven that awaited him, Eugene Kurth Woller, 76, of Mount Horeb, Wis., left this world unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, while celebrating Christmas with his son’s family in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Eugene was born on June 24, 1946, in Merrill, Wis., to Leonard and Mildred (Wendt) Woller. Eugene was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith at Trinity Lutheran Church, Town of Berlin. While growing up on his family farm (a seasoned hay-bailer and rock picker), he developed a great love of the outdoors and an unparalleled work ethic. He received his elementary education at Naugart (a one-room schoolhouse) and Monroe Grade Schools. He wrestled, was active in Future Farmers of America, and graduated from Wausau (East) High School in 1964. Upon graduation, he attended a UW-Madison Farm Short Course where he was introduced to beekeeping, and a lifelong passion was sparked.

Eugene married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Donna Mae Sturm, on Aug. 12, 1967, at Grace Lutheran Church (WELS), Village of Maine. They moved to the Madison area, where they began to build their life together. They were charter members of St. Andrew Lutheran Church (WELS), which began as a mission church in Middleton, Wis., over fifty years ago. Eugene actively served his Lord and Savior in various capacities, including as a church Elder. While working various jobs in support of his family, Eugene faithfully kept bees and along with Donna, this hobby eventually blossomed into Gentle Breeze Honey, Inc. The Dane County Farmer’s Market was among the venues where Eugene mesmerized customers with the wonders of honeybees and sold honey for over 50 years. He was an amazing teacher and mentor of beekeeping to many, and inspired all with his passion and knowledge. A distinct pleasure for Eugene and Donna was to transition into retirement by selling Gentle Breeze Honey to their son, Tim, and daughter-in-law, Cathy.

Eugene and Donna’s love of travel and adventure took them throughout the United States, Colombia, Australia, Europe, Brazil, Kenya and China. A family heritage tour led by their dear friend, DuWayne Zamzow, in 2014, was a particularly special trip. They visited people they loved in all of these places and made many new friends along the way.

Eugene is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Donna, of Mount Horeb. Their marriage has been blessed by three children and nine grandchildren: Dr. Scott (Patricia) Woller of Salt Lake City, and their children, Isabela and Gunnar; Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy (Cathy) Woller of Mount Horeb, and their children, Spencer (Kayla), Stuart (Reilly), Raymond, and Christopher; Dr. Tamara Woller-Li (Dr. Richard Li) of Naperville, Ill., and their children, Nyah, Jaden, and Makaelynn; brother, Denvert Woller; sisters, Janet Hanke, Joyce Plaza and Margaret (Tom) Becker; brother-in-law, Rev. Harold (Donna) Sturm; sister-in-law, Jalaine Woller; and a host of nieces and nephews. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Mildred Woller; brothers, Kenneth and Gordon; sister; Beatrice Marquardt; brothers-in-law, Lyle Marquardt, Vern Hanke, Norm Plaza and Earl Woller; and sisters-in-law, Elida and Patsy Woller.

Eugene’s legacy is profound and inspiring. The enduring Christ-centered foundation that he laid for his family blessed every life that he touched – a spirit of generosity, full of kindness and respect for others, quick to listen, serve and give. He enjoyed making everyone feel important, and we will miss his elfin grin and the twinkle in his eye! He was forward-thinking, optimistic, uncomplaining, and a one-of-a-kind. You might have heard Eugene say, “Since getting into beekeeping, I haven’t worked a day in my life,” and his grandchildren will fondly recall being beat at cribbage or Euchre and bantering with “Hoya-Hoya Man!” In Eugene’s honor, we reflect on 2 Timothy 4:7-8, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that Day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved His appearance.”

A Funeral Service of Christian Burial will be celebrated at ST. ANDREW EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6815 Schneider Road, Middleton, Wis., at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, with Pastor Randy Hunter officiating. A light dinner will follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Village of Maine, Merrill, Wis., with a private family ceremony. Pallbearers will be Eugene’s grandsons, Spencer, Stuart, Raymond, Gunnar, Christopher and Jaden. Granddaughters, Isabela, Nyah and Makaelynn, are honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Eugene’s honor to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, the UW Carbone Cancer Center, or an organization close to your heart. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

