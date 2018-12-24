EDGERTON - Eugene L. "Gene" Eucker, age 88, of Edgerton, entered eternal rest on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 22, 2018, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. He joined his wife in Heaven for Christmas. His wife, Beverly, went to Heaven on Christmas evening, Dec. 25, 2008.
Gene was born Sept. 16, 1930, in Batavia, Ill., to parents, George and Doris (Riese) Eucker. Gene had lived in Edgerton since 1951, when he married his wife, Beverly, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church on June 23, 1951. Gene was known as the "Pop Man" for many years in Rock County. He was the oldest man on a soda truck at one time. His final job before retiring was in maintenance at Stoughton Hospital, where he worked with two wonderful men, his boss and coworker
He is survived by two children, Vickie (Dennis) Garey of Edgerton and Dennis (MaryAnne) Eucker of Janesville; his three grandchildren and two great-grandsons; a brother; a sister; and a sister-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; an infant sister; a sister and four brothers; and two sisters-in-law.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Edgerton. Burial will be at Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Highway 51, Edgerton, and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. For online condolences and registry, visit www.apfelfuneral.com.