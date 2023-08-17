Ethel Passer

August 21, 1927 - May 19, 2023

On May 19, 2023, Ethel Passer passed away peacefully and joined the Lord's heavenly family. She had been residing at Oak Grove Assisted Care in Necedah Wisconsin. Ethel was born in Sherry Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Lloyd and Teresa Fruin. She completed her education at Saint Killians Catholic School in Blenker, Wisconsin and completed her high school education at Auburndale Wisconsin. Ethel started nursing school at Saint Joseph Hospital in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

Ethel was united marriage to Theodore William Passer on July 20, 1946 at Saint Killians Catholic Church, in Blenker, Wisconsin. They were blessed with 10 children. They owned a small farm in Arpin, Wisconsin. In 1969 they moved to Mauston, Wisconsin and operated the Tastee Freez drive-in. Ethel later worked as a certified nursing assistant at Mile Bluff Medical Center. She was a member of Saint Patrick's Catholic Church for over 50 years. She enjoyed attending women clubs meeting and also being a communion minister for the homebound. She also volunteered at the Mauston food pantry and the hospital Auxiliary store.

Ethel is survived by seven of her children: John, (Rosie) Passer, Joanne (Rich) Alvin , Judi Huebner, Joe Passer, Margaret Nelsen, Jeanne (John) Walsh and Lynn Schroeder; 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sisters: Pat Stuehler, and Marlene Furo; brothers: Lloyd Fruin, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Theodore; daughters: Janet and Julie; son, Jimmy; brothers: Bill and George Fruin; sisters: Sally Swetz and Marie Stromsa; brothers-in-law: George Stuehler and Charles Strosma and sister-in-law, Marion Fruin.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday August 21, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

A special thanks to Oak Grove Assisted Care, Saint Croix hospice and Fairview nursing home for the wonderful care.