Sept. 17, 1924 – Nov. 23, 2022

OREGON — Ethel Lavina Langer, age 98, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at BeeHive Homes. She was born on Sept. 17, 1924, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Carl Clark and Maud (Hicks) Clark.

Ethel graduated from high school in the Chicago area. On Aug. 22, 1943, she married Raymond Langer in Las Vegas. She enjoyed a 28-year career as a cashier at Jewel Food stores prior to her retirement in 1982.

Ethel enjoyed going to the Oregon Senior Center, attending plays at the Fireside Theater, going out with “the girls,” watching the dog races in Dubuque, and playing bingo and cards. The kitchen was her favorite place to be in the house, especially when it was time to bake cookies during the holidays. She also loved nature and watching the birds, especially cardinals, as well as listening to music. However, family was most important to her as she loved spending time with the grand and great-grandkids. She was most thankful for the Lord and for her family.

Ethel is survived by her four children, Marilyn Ganger, Raymond (Beth) Langer, Richard (Cathy) Langer and Gloria (Linda) Houston; her seven grandchildren, Megan (Jamie) Hamilton, Brett Langer, Marnie (Ryan) Schuler, Cecilia Ganger, Cadie Amber (Gerardo) Gutierrez-Langer, Joshua Langer and Ryan (Harli) Houston; and 17 beloved great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Dorothy Sauer.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Burial will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Thank you to the staff at Beehive, Oregon, and Agrace HospiceCare for all of their wonderful care given to Ethel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Ethel’s name to Beehive, Oregon.

