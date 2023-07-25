Ethel Hedwig Lindert

March 13, 1926 - July 22, 2023

Ethel Hedwig (Grunske) Lindert, 97, left her earthly home on July 22, 2023, to be with her Lord and Savior at her eternal home in Heaven.

Ethel was born to Otto and Hildegard (Goltz) Grunske on March 13, 1926, in the Town of Hubbard. She became a child of God through Holy Baptism on May 2, 1926, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Woodland, and confirmed her faith at St. John's Lutheran Church, Woodland on April 10, 1938, learning the catechism in both English and German.

On April 12, 1944, she was united in marriage with Harold Lindert. Together they farmed on the family farm in the Town of Theresa until Harold's death in 1988.

Ethel was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Ethel loved to sew, garden, and canned an abundance of vegetables to feed her large family. She crocheted beautiful doilies of all sizes. Harold and Ethel enjoyed polka dances and trips with family and friends

Ethel is survived by eight children: Marcel (Joan) Lindert, Marlyn (Nancy) Lindert, Gloria Rassmann, Wanda (Bob) Fairly, Marvin (Arlette) Lindert, Mark (Tonya) Lindert, Robin (Debbie) Lindert and Dawn (Gary) Krueger; 25 grandchildren: Randy (Laura) Sellnow, Tony (Nancy) Sellnow, Jennifer (Jay) Adelmeyer, Lisa (John) Wozniak, Steven Lindert, Jon (Karen) Lindert, Daniel (Marina) Lindert, Sheri (Dave) Wilderman, Jill Guetzke, Kevin (Melissa Smith) Lindert, Shawn (Rick) Krapfl, Shelly (Brian) Miescke, Heather (Don) Dargel, Amanda Fairly, Ben (Meredith) Fairly, Aaron (Ashley) Lindert, Dale (Mallory) Lindert, Faye (Jason) Franklin, Kristi Lindert, Dustin (Kristin) Lindert, Justin (Amanda) Lindert, Ashley (Loran) Leech, Samantha (Jonathan) Whitver, Kelsey (fiance, Ryan Scott) Krueger and Collin Krueger; 47 great-grandchildren with another on the way; four great-great-grandchildren; nephew, Melvin (Dana) Callies; other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Hildegard Grunske; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Clara Lindert; daughter, Jane Sellnow; son (in infancy), Morris Lindert; sister, Ivy (Arnold) Callies; sons-in-law: William Sellnow, Jr. and Larry Rassmann; great-nephew, Brad Callies.

Funeral services for Ethel Lindert will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mayville with Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler officiating on Thursday, July 27, at 4:30 p.m. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:30 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mayville. Burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery in Mayville.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Hospice Home of Hope for the great care they gave Ethel for the past 10 months. The family has requested that memorials be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.