MADISON—Barbara J. Essock, age 84, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born on Aug. 23, 1934, in Wisconsin Rapids, the daughter of Bernard and Celia. She married Robert Essock. Barbara was a beloved elementary school teacher with the Madison School District. She was a member of Madison Trust for Historic Preservation and was currently on the board for Kiwanis Wisconsin Visual Artists. Barbara was also a member of Plein Air Painting, Sunday Morning Painting Group and Madison Civics Club. She was an accomplished artist, knitter, planner and seamstress.
Barbara is survived by brother, Earle (Peg); sister, Carole; nephews, Jonathan (Derek), Corey and Jason; and nieces, Susanne (David) and Barbara (Lucian). She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420