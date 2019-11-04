VERONA—Philip Peter Esser, age 90, of Verona, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Sonrisas Assisted Living. A Mass will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, with Father John Sasse presiding. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Mount Horeb. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday. Memorials may be made to Dean Care Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

