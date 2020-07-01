Esser, Norman J., Sr.

BLACK EARTH/CROSS PLAINS-Norman J. Esser Sr. passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. A public visitation will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday. Due to the new COVID-19 restrictions, a private family Mass will follow. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.