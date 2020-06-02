Esser, Larry C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORTAGE / MADISON - Larry C. Esser, age 76, of Portage, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, after a long 10 year plus battle with ALS and recently cancer. He was born on Feb. 15, 1944, in Cassville, Wis., the son of LeRoy and Frances (Kirschbaum) Esser.

Larry graduated from Cassville High School in 1962 and received an associate degree in accounting from MATC. He married Ann Woodford on July 5, 1969, in Madison. Larry worked as an auditor for the State and University of Wisconsin, retiring in the 90s. He was an active member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and St. Dennis Catholic Church. He was also a charter member of St. Bernard Knights of Columbus Council No. 9082. Larry belonged to the East Side Club Golf League. He was also part of a small, tight knit golf group and even when he was unable to play his friendships continued.

Larry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a dedicated hockey dad and loved cheering on his grandkids in the sports they played. Larry loved watching his Badgers play hockey, basketball and football, holding season tickets for each at one time. He enjoyed riding his bike to work at the University for many years. Larry was an avid woodworker and gardener and tending to his lawn and gardens were some of his favorite past times.