CROSS PLAINS—Janet M. Esser, age 81, of Cross Plains, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare, after losing her fight to brain cancer. She was born on May 7, 1937, in Madison, the daughter of Herman and Sally (Endres) Simon.
Janet graduated from Middleton High School, 1955. In high school, she was first chair in the band playing the saxophone. Throughout her life she continued her love of music, playing the saxophone and piano with her family.
After high school, Janet worked for Anchor Savings and Loan on the square and later worked for the State Bank of Cross Plains. Janet married her high school sweetheart, Wayne Esser, on Aug. 23, 1958, and they recently celebrated their 60th anniversary. She was a member of the Council of Catholic Women at St. Francis Xavier.
Throughout her life, Janet loved baking and sharing her favorite recipes with her family, especially her strawberry jam. She was a true Badgers fan who enjoyed football games. Janet loved spending time with her family, and she helped to take care of her grandchildren for many years. She loved the holidays and making everyone’s birthday special. A special tradition was making peppernuts with her grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her husband, Wayne Esser; son, Larry (Kathy) Esser and their children, Michelle, Natalie and Melanie (Pat Annen); daughter, Linda (Steve) Wilkins and their children, Katie and son Lennox, Stephanie (Jon Ferger) and Jonathan; son, Jack (Stephanie) Esser and their children, Jacob (Kara Randall), Abby, Claire and George; daughter, Jeannie (Glenn) Wahlgren and their children, Heather, Tyler and Amber; three sisters, Marge Sawyer, Luana Kalscheur, Louise Oasen; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Simon; sister-in-law, Wanda (Ed) Post; and parents-in-law, Roman and Bernie Esser.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, with Monsignor Michael Burke and Father Gerard Healy presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, and also from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.
Memorials may be made to the St. Francis Endowment Fund or the UW Carbone Cancer Foundation.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Dan Jarzemsky, the staff of UW Hospital Oncology, Agrace HospiceCare and the wonderful home caregivers, especially Lisa Mahoney.
Janet will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is truly Esser’s Best!
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Cross Plains
Funeral & Cremation Care
2421 Church St.
(608) 798-3141