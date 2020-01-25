Esser, Gilbert J.

MIDDLETON — Gilbert J. Esser, age 93, of Middleton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. He was born on Sept. 11, 1926, on the family farm in Middleton, the youngest child of Peter and Elizabeth (Bronner) Esser. Gilbert graduated from Middleton High School in 1944, and on May 21, 1947, he married the love of his life, Arlene Vosen.

Gilbert proudly worked as a farmer with his father and brother, Leo, on the family farms known as Esser Bros. Throughout his life, he was active in the local farming community. He always kept up with the crop and cattle cost with the farm report, even when he wasn’t physically able, but was still actively involved with the farm. He was a lifetime member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Gilbert loved traveling with his family, attending social card club with other local farmers, and being with his dogs. He was known for his witty knowledge and he enjoyed conversation with any and everyone. He touched the lives of everyone who was lucky to know him.