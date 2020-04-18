Esser, Gerald R. "Jerry"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Gerald R. “Jerry” Esser, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born Oct. 28, 1948 in Madison, son of James and Marie (Duffy) Esser.

He was united in marriage with Deanna (Pedracine) Esser on Aug. 28, 1976, at St. James Catholic Church in Madison.

Jerry graduated from West High School in 1967. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1971 in Germany, and the reserves until Honorably Discharged in 1975. His working career included Sales Rep. for H&R Auto Parts, Sales Rep. for Standard Motor Products, and finished up his career at the City of Madison Metro as a bus mechanic until his retirement at the age of 62. Jerry loved playing golf (his passion), yard work, fixing up cars (in his youth), lawn mowers and snow blowers, loved listening and watching The Jimmy’s (local R/B band), and his greatest passion food – especially a big juicy burger with an egg on it.