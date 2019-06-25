MONTFORT - Elizabeth K. “Elsie” Esser, age 95, of Montfort, Wis. passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Bloomfield Healthcare rural Dodgeville, Wis. She was born on March 3, 1924, in Highland, Wis., the daughter of Henry and Theresa (Kroll) Wienkers. Elsie was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Esser on June 30, 1942, in Highland, Wis.
Elsie and Bob farmed in the Highland and Linden area before moving to Montfort and running the Texaco. Elsie later worked at the Montfort Veterinary service until her retirement. In their early years, they enjoyed fishing up north with Merle, Mary, Cletus, and Betty. She also enjoyed bowling, crocheting, playing cards, and baby-sitting her grandchildren till the age of 85. Our profound gratitude and appreciation goes to Bloomfield Healthcare and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to Elsie these past years.
Elsie is survived by her two children; Barbara Ross and Bill and Nancy Esser, four grandchildren; Tammy and (Patrick Needham), Jodi and (Jeremy Kitelinger), Beth and Jason Kowing, and Jill and Sebastian Mion; eight grandchildren, Kaden, Jenna, Caitlin, Ella, Aaron, Hailey, Marissa, and Rocco along with Milly Esser, and Ann Austin; and special friends, Mary Ann Lenzendorf and Betty Kroll; and many special nieces and nephews.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob on April 20, 1989; son-in-law, Dennis Ross; five siblings, Francis and Blanche Wienkers, Leone and Tom Callahan, Mary and Joe Kivlin, Claire and Bob Marcum, and Merle and Mary and Pat Wienkers; brother and sister-in-laws; George and Florence Esser, Mary and Clarence Hasz, Virginia and Art Mackey, Laverne and Leah Esser, and Joe Esser.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Montfort with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday afternoon June 29, 2019, at the Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort and from 12 noon until 12:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The Soman-Larson of Montfort is assisting the family and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com