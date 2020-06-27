Espinosa, Sharon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FITCHBURG - Sharon Espinosa, age 58, of Fitchburg, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare, from cancer. Sharon was the daughter of Jerry and Diane Fricken of Fond du Lac. She married Rick Roll on Nov. 29, 2002, in Madison. In addition to her parents and husband, Sharon is survived by her brother, Paul Fricken (Dave Seaman); her wish daughter, Mindy Tokarski; her parents-in-law, Jim and Sandy Roll; brother-in-law, Todd (Kat) Roll and their son, Max; and a large extended family and many friends.

A private funeral service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Madison at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns, please check the Gunderson and St. Andrew's websites for the livestream link. A memorial celebration of Sharon's life will be held at a later date when COVID-19 concerns subside.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice. In Sharon's words, "Be kind. Be strong. Be safe." Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com

Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral & Cremation Care 2950 Chapel Valley Road (608) 442-5002