MADISON - Dawn A Espie passed away on June 25, 2019 at the UW Hospital surrounded by her family. Friends of Dawn are invited to a celebration of life held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 23 Foxglove Cir, Madison.
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Tommy Bartlett, the relentless water ski show promoter whose name became synonymous with Wisconsin Dells, died early Sunday in Madison at age 84.
