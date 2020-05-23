Esch, Mary E.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DODGEVILLE - Mary Eileen Esch, age 88, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her home.

Mary Esch was born on September 4, 1931, in Dodgeville, the daughter of Matthew and Myrtle Brennan. She graduated from Dodgeville High School. She worked in Madison, Wis., at First National Bank on the square as a teller prior to moving back to Dodgeville and marrying the love of her life, Joseph W. Esch, in a double wedding with her identical twin sister on February 14, 1953. Mary spent the majority of her career as a bank teller at Strong's Bank in Dodgeville. She worked for a short time at the Quality Bakery. She also worked at Lands' End for many years until she retired.

She served in several organizations including the Girl Scouts, the Hospital Auxiliary, and loved her time with the Red Hat ladies. She was a lifelong member at St. Joseph's Parish in Dodgeville. An avid bowler, golfer and euchre player, she loved spending time with friends. You would always catch her out walking and she would never pass up a chance to head to the casino. She was known for her sweet tooth and couldn't go a day without her Coke and caramel macchiato.