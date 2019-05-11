RIDGEWAY - David R. Esch, age 76, of Ridgeway, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his home.
Dave worked as a field service engineer for several telecommunication companies. He was a member of the Beckett-Kurth American Legion Post No. 257 in Ridgeway, was a 50 year member of the Town of Madison, City of Fitchburg and the Ridgeway Fire Departments, and served as a firefighter instructor for Southwest Technical College and Madison Area Technical College.
David is survived by his wife, Janet; his children, Kevin (Madeleine) Esch of Providence, R.I., Amy Esch of Fitchburg, Angela (Mark Thomas) Meudt of Darlington and Anthony "Tony" Meudt of Ridgeway; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his brother, Ed Esch; his sister-in-law, Sharon Esch; his sister-in-law, Arlene (Ed) Banfield; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Burial will be held in Eastside Ebenezer Cemetery in Ridgeway, with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the Ridgeway American Legion. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.