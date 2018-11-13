MADISON—Mary Claire Esbeck (nee Clark) brightened a world filled with her family, friends and friends she simply had not yet met. She lived with kindness, grace, strength and beauty. Mary Claire was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, loyal friend, and compassionate volunteer.
During her final days, Mary Claire was cared for and comforted at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. On Nov. 10, 2018, she was surrounded by family, friends, and God’s love as she entered the Kingdom of Heaven. Mary Claire was born in Minneapolis, Minn., to Thomas and Helen (nee Giebenhain) Clark on Jan. 6, 1939. In 1941, she moved with her parents from Ames, Iowa to Peoria, Ill. Mary Claire graduated from Peoria High School in 1957. Mary Claire attended Iowa State University, where she met Terry Esbeck before the start of their freshman classes. The college sweethearts married on Aug. 19, 1961, the summer after their college graduation.
As newlyweds, Mary Claire and Terry made their home in La Crosse. Their 57-year marriage took them on a lifelong adventure across the country and around the world. Following La Crosse, they lived in Salt Lake City, Utah; Southend-on-Sea, Essex, England; York, Pa.; Orchard Park, N.Y.; Westfield, N.J.; St. Louis, Mo.; Oconomowoc, and Madison. When Mary Claire and her family relocated to new communities, her love, determination and homemaking expertise made every new house a home. With each move, the social butterfly in Mary Claire took flight, creating meaningful community connections and lifelong friendships.
Mary Claire was a talented artist who saw the world as her canvas. She used her skills and creativity to nurture beautiful gardens, prepare delicious and comforting meals for family and friends, and as an expert seamstress, sew matching outfits for her young daughters.
Committed to service, Mary Claire improved the lives she touched through countless hours at churches, charities and nonprofit organizations. Her gentle compassion for everyone around her shone brightest when she volunteered, particularly during her work at children’s hospitals or with hospice patients.
Mary Claire also loved traveling with Terry and exploring the world with him. However, there is little doubt that her favorite pastime was taking pride in the successes of her children and grandchildren. Even when her Alzheimer’s diagnosis progressed, and Mary Claire could not express her thoughts as clearly as she once did, she still beamed with pride when told of family milestones and accomplishments.
Mary Claire’s life serves as an inspiring legacy of love, strength and compassion. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Mary Claire is now at peace with the Lord.
Mary Claire is survived by her husband, Terry; brother, Tom (Jan) Clark of Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Christine (Jim) Renier of Hamel, Minn.; daughters, Sarah (Jim) Blumenschein of Albuquerque, N.M.; Marcia (Carter) Finnell of Chesterfield, Mo.; Christa (Dave) Roehl of Jefferson City, Mo.; son, Bill (Erin) Esbeck of Madison; grandchildren, Laura, Eric, Matthew, Ian, Austin, Caroline, Catherine, Will, Tommy, Campbell, Nick and Owen; and nephew and nieces, Tommy, Mindy, Jill, Anna, Jessica and Rebecca. Mary Claire was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Helen.
The family would like to thank Visiting Angels, All Saints Memory Care (especially Nikesha), Stoughton Hospital, and Agrace HospiceCare for the care and comfort they provided to both Mary Claire and Terry in recent years, months and days.
A visitation, service and reception will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Ave., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. The visitation will begin at 12 Noon, followed by a 2 p.m. service celebrating a life well lived. After the 2 p.m. service, everyone is encouraged to join the family to share stories and dessert.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family encourages memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, at www.alz.org. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
