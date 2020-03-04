Erzen, David (Dave) Lee

MADISON — David (Dave) Lee Erzen, age 73, entered our Lord's forgiving arms on March 2, surrounded by his three loving children. He was born on Nov. 11, 1946, the son of Edward and Elaine Erzen, who preceded him in death. His younger sister, Wendy Hillman, and brother-in-law, Doug, live in Kentucky.

Dave graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1965, and earned an associate degree in business administration from Sheboygan Technical College in 1967. He was also a graduate of the U.S. Navy "A" School in Pensacola, Florida, where he graduated 2nd in his class. He went on to serve at the National Security Agency before returning to civilian life.

Dave worked for HC Prange Company for 13 years before he became involved in the executive search business. He started his own firm, Erzen and Associates, where he specialized in working with banks and bankers for 30 years.