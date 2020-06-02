Erstad, Steven

For most, it might not be possible to know Madison as Steve did. He worked hard and he embraced life on his terms despite the developmental disability with which he was born. At first as a worker at the produce company AJ Sweets near his childhood home close to Monona Bay; then with the maintenance crew at CUNA Mutual; and most recently with the wonderful team at Vita Plus, Steve gave it 100% in all aspects of life. In that time, Steve became a beloved and integral member of our community. Every day, Steve rode his bike to work despite the weather, and along the way, Steve would take time out for a bite to eat, a cool drink and a quick Hello to those along his journey. At times this could be a coke with the guys at Parman's on Monroe; a burger at the Blue Moon on University Ave - and so many other shops and spots over the years - too many to count. One time, his bike was stolen at one of those asides, which happens far too much in our town. His community - his neighbors in south Madison where Steve was raised; they all quietly chipped in to replace it without hesitation. It was a natural response, because it was for Steve. Without doubt, this is just one of the many stories that characterizes the essence of Steve's connection to our community and his place within it.