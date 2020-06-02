Erstad, Steven

MADISON – Steven Erstad, age 61, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home in Madison of natural causes. In his life, he had a deep connection with his community. Steve was known across southwest Madison because he was a big guy with a big heart, a true friend, with an infectious smile and warm presence. Steve was an inspiration to those that new him for his approach to life and his love of his community.
For most, it might not be possible to know Madison as Steve did. He worked hard and he embraced life on his terms despite the developmental disability with which he was born. At first as a worker at the produce company AJ Sweets near his childhood home close to Monona Bay; then with the maintenance crew at CUNA Mutual; and most recently with the wonderful team at Vita Plus, Steve gave it 100% in all aspects of life. In that time, Steve became a beloved and integral member of our community. Every day, Steve rode his bike to work despite the weather, and along the way, Steve would take time out for a bite to eat, a cool drink and a quick Hello to those along his journey. At times this could be a coke with the guys at Parman's on Monroe; a burger at the Blue Moon on University Ave - and so many other shops and spots over the years - too many to count. One time, his bike was stolen at one of those asides, which happens far too much in our town. His community - his neighbors in south Madison where Steve was raised; they all quietly chipped in to replace it without hesitation. It was a natural response, because it was for Steve. Without doubt, this is just one of the many stories that characterizes the essence of Steve's connection to our community and his place within it.
Steve cherished his family and friends, enjoyed SciFi movies and was a dedicated volunteer at his church for many years. Steve was committed to his independence, and held the reigns of a life lived upon his own terms. A true inspiration.
He will be missed by all that had the opportunity to know him. Steve was one of four children raised by Alvin and Delores Erstad, born and raised in Madison and graduated from Memorial High School. He is survived by his mother Delores, sisters Susan (John) Hanson; Karen (Tom) Griffith and brother Scott (Karen) Erstad, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Steve was blessed with many dedicated supporters and guides in his life that the family would like to thank, including John Helf, Betsy Shiraga, Sarah Cutler and Blake Haman.
A celebration of life will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Brad Pohlman officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. All are invited to join in a celebration of Steve's life, to share some stories in remembrance of a son, brother, neighbor and friend who lived life as we all should - for the moments we have been blessed with.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Work Services, 1402 Greenway Cross, Suite 200, Madison WI 53713 or Createability Wisconsin, 2001 W. Broadway Monona, WI 53713.
Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
