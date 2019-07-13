DODGEVILLE—Alfred J. Ernzen, age 86, of Dodgeville, Wis. passed on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Upland Hills Health surrounded by family.
Alfred was born March 21, 1933 in Potosi, Wis. to Nicholas and Mary (Schmitz) Ernzen. On August 18, 1956, he married Mary Rose McGuire of Galena, Ill.
Alfred is survived by his sons, Daniel (Cathy) and their children, Michelle and Elizabeth; Michael (Nancy) and their children, Nicholas (Angelica), Patrick (Kimberly), and Savannah; Joseph (Cari) and their children, Kyle and Isaac; his daughter, Sheila Scholz (Kurt) and their children, Heather Kluck (Andy) and Heidi Woodward (Ben); and his three great-grandchildren, Oliver, Ivy, and Olivia. He is also survived by his sister, Maleta Brokish (Carrol), brother, Nick (Nancy); and brother-in-law, Mike McGuire.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Fr. Tafadzwa Kushamba will officiate. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Dodgeville. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville where a rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friends may also call from 10:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.
Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home
400 E. Grace Street
Dodgeville