Ernst, Dr. William R.

SHEBOYGAN FALLS—Dr. William R. Ernst, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020. Due to the new COVID-19 restrictions, visitors can greet the family from their cars at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020. A private service will follow. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.