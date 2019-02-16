MADISON - Frances Victoria Levenick Rieser Erney, age 94, of Madison, died peacefully at All Saints Memory Care on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, due to complications of dementia. She was born Feb. 15, 1924, in Madison to Leo B. Levenick and Florence M. (Ledwith) Levenick. Fran graduated from Wisconsin High School on the UW campus in 1942. She received her R.N. degree in 1946 from Madison General School of Nursing and was proud of becoming a Cadet Nurse in the Women's Army Corps during World War II. On Oct. 25, 1946, she married Robert M. Rieser Jr.
Bob and Fran were founding members of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Madison and Fran was the church's first secretary. Fran took complete care of Bob during a long 13 year illness, until his death on Aug. 14, 1984. In the 1970s and 80s she worked for the UW System as an administrative assistant to Wally Lemon.
Franny married Richard A. Erney on Dec. 4, 1988. They enjoyed socializing with their friends and traveling the world. Fran and Dick visited historical sites in all 48 contiguous states, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, Canada, and Europe. Dick passed away Sept. 11, 2013. Fran was an active member of P.E.O., assisting women in their educational endeavors. Her greatest delight was having her family around her, and she planned and hosted countless birthday and holiday parties.
Fran is survived by their children, Sue (Rick) O'Mahony, Patty (Robbie) Wochinski, Bob (Sue Matoy) Rieser, and Kathy (Mike) Evert. Franny is also survived by her sister, Carol Rice; sister-in-law and nursing school roommate, Pat Levenick; brother-in-law, Bill (Gretchen) Rieser; and dear cousin, Jean (Dick) McKenzie; eight grandchildren, Amy (Doug) Orzolek, Michael (Mariaelena) O'Mahony, Patrick (Jen) O'Mahony, Aly (Matt) Lynch, Heidi (John) Brey, Kalise (Ryan) Horst, Robert Evert and Audrey Evert; seven great-grandchildren, Megan, Ben, Dayna, Max, Payson, Callen, and Avery; and many nieces and nephews. Fran was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; brother, Dick Levenick; and brother-in-law, Dr. Tom Rice.
The family would like to thank the loving staff at All Saints Memory Care, Agrace Hospice and Dr. Melissa Dattalo at UW Geriatric for the care given to Franny.
Per Fran's request, there will be no viewing or services. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Fran's name to the UW Foundation Limnology Lab, US Bank Lockbox, P.O. Box 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807 or P.E.O. Foundation-Chapter V, Scholarship Fund, 3125 Harlan Circle, Madison, WI 53711, or Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S. Segoe Road, Madison, WI 53705.