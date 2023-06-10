Ernest Chester "Butch" Smith

Feb. 14, 1939 - May 23, 2023

CARLSBAD, NM - Ernest Chester "Butch" Smith, 84, passed away on May 23, 2023 in Carlsbad, NM after a long battle with cancer. He was born on February 14, 1939 in Portage, WI to Lloyd Helmann Smith and Doris Walker Smith.

Butch lived a full and exciting life as an Army Officer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin - Madison in June 1961. While there, he played basketball and rowed on the crew for four years. After 4 1/2 years in Germany and Fort Carson, CO, Butch joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a Special Agent for 23 1/2 years.

On July 1, 1989, the day after he retired, he started work as a Water Safety Officer for MT Fish Wildlife and Parks in Kalispell, MT.

After two years of that, he started a small private investigation business. He also became a Fergus County Reserve Deputy from then to 2018. Butch had many adventures along the way and was always in law enforcement.

His heart was always in Montana, even though he moved to Carlsbad, NM in 1996.

Butch is survived by his wife, Fay (Chrisien) Smith, of 61 years; son, Kirk Lea Smith; six beautiful grandchildren; one aunt, Lorene Walker Martel in WI; and two nephews: Paul Schweke (Ellen) and Peter Schweke; one great-niece; one great-nephew; and two great-great-nieces.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lloyd Steven Smith; sister, Yvonne Smith Schweke; niece, Susan Schweke; nephew, Arthur Schweke; in-laws: James M. and Edith Thompson Chrisien and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, June 10, 2023 at First Baptist Church with Kevin Pence officiating.

Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com.