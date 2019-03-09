Try 3 months for $3

MADISON - Patricia Joyce "Pat" (Kahl) Erickson passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at age 86. Pat was born in Joliet, Ill., on Oct. 20, 1932, the daughter of the late William and Edna Kahl.

She graduated from Edgewood High School and worked as a nursing aide at UW Hospital before becoming a full-time mother and housewife. Pat loved her family, house and working in her beautiful yard.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Pat is survived by two daughters, Carol (Jon) Lashua and Nancy (Tom) Lorrig; and four grandchildren, Spencer, Brandon, Ryan and Emily; and a sister, Karen Laufenberg, all of Madison. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, after 59 years of marriage.

No services will be held. Donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434

Celebrate
the life of: Erickson, Patricia Joyce "Pat" (Kahl)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.