MADISON - Patricia Joyce "Pat" (Kahl) Erickson passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at age 86. Pat was born in Joliet, Ill., on Oct. 20, 1932, the daughter of the late William and Edna Kahl.
She graduated from Edgewood High School and worked as a nursing aide at UW Hospital before becoming a full-time mother and housewife. Pat loved her family, house and working in her beautiful yard.
Pat is survived by two daughters, Carol (Jon) Lashua and Nancy (Tom) Lorrig; and four grandchildren, Spencer, Brandon, Ryan and Emily; and a sister, Karen Laufenberg, all of Madison. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, after 59 years of marriage.
No services will be held. Donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.