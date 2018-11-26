MADISON—Leonard H. Erickson of Madison died on Nov. 23, 2018. He was born Dec. 9, 1925, the son of Edwin K. and Anna (Gilbertson) Erickson, the fifth of six children, all of whom preceded him in death. He graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in May 1943. Leonard joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in October 1943. He served as a tail gunner in Italy with the 15th Air Force, 451st Bomb Group. He was honorably discharged in February 1946.
He attended both the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and University of Wisconsin-Madison, receiving his diploma from Minnesota School of Business in 1949. On June 10, 1950, he married the love of his life, Ardis M. Berg. Together they had three children, Kristi Erickson (Steve Fahrner), Brent Erickson (Janet Halvorsen) and Dr. Claire Erickson; along with five grandchildren, Berit Gelvez (Edwing), Bryna Curry (Reid), Elin Richey (Mike), Benjamin Schmidt (Dr. Chrissy Edwards) and Seth Erickson; and four great-grandchildren.
Leonard joined the Wisconsin Department of Revenue as an auditor in Eau Claire, then transferred to Wausau, where he worked as a field auditor for 10 years. He was transferred to Madison as a tax administrator, where he served in various capacities for 25 years, retiring in September 1987.
Leonard was a member of Midvale Community Lutheran Church. He was active in his church, serving as a Sunday school teacher, a deacon, church council president, and member of various committees. He was blessed All the days of his life.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at MIDVALE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at church. Leonard will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire, Wis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army or Midvale Community Lutheran Church.
