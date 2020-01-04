Erickson, Karen K.

MADISON - Karen Kaye (Schaper) Erickson, age 74, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Oakwood Rehabilitation, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Nov. 27, 1945, in Reedsburg, Wis., the daughter of August and Nola (Foltz) Schaper.
Karen graduated from Wonewoc High School. She was united in marriage to her soul mate, David Erickson on March 6, 1965, in Wonewoc, Wis. They cherished the 55 years they spent together, raising a strong close-knit family that Karen was proud of.
While Karen maintained her beautician license and worked for WPS for over 25 years, her top priority continued to be her family until her final breath. Her unconditional love and support for her family was evident in all of her actions. She was always the first person to be there encouraging and supporting all activities and achievements.
Karen enjoyed baking, sewing, tending to her flowers, feeding the birds but above all she was an avid Badgers fan. Karen had a special love, second only to her family for her Badgers basketball.
Karen is survived by her husband David, three children, Suzanne (Michael) Zauner, Debra (Michael) Connell and Alan (Alisa) Erickson; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Zauner, Allison (Fermin) Valencia, Kaitlyn (Joshua) Kelley, Kyle Connell, Aidan and Andrew Erickson; two great-grandchildren, Sutton and Jackson Kelley; two brothers, Gary (Sandy) Schaper and Donald "Gus" (Peggy) Schaper, brother-in-law, Paul Erickson; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, with the Rev. Sandra Schieble presiding. Burial will be held at Otter Creek Cemetery, 4809 County Road P., Highland, Wis. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, and also at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oakwood Rehab Facility for their assistance and care. Memorial donations may be made to the family of Karen to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420