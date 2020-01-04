Erickson, Karen K.

MADISON - Karen Kaye (Schaper) Erickson, age 74, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Oakwood Rehabilitation, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Nov. 27, 1945, in Reedsburg, Wis., the daughter of August and Nola (Foltz) Schaper.

Karen graduated from Wonewoc High School. She was united in marriage to her soul mate, David Erickson on March 6, 1965, in Wonewoc, Wis. They cherished the 55 years they spent together, raising a strong close-knit family that Karen was proud of.

While Karen maintained her beautician license and worked for WPS for over 25 years, her top priority continued to be her family until her final breath. Her unconditional love and support for her family was evident in all of her actions. She was always the first person to be there encouraging and supporting all activities and achievements.

Karen enjoyed baking, sewing, tending to her flowers, feeding the birds but above all she was an avid Badgers fan. Karen had a special love, second only to her family for her Badgers basketball.