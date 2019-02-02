WAUKESHA - John Wagner Erickson, age 68, died Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, of a brain tumor, which began in July 2018. John was born on April 19, 1950, in Racine. He was the youngest of five children of Robert Gordon and Louise Wagner Erickson. He attended Jerstad-Agerholm Elementary and Junior High School and graduated from William Horlick High School in 1968.
From 1979 until his retirement, he worked at Kenosha Auto Transport (later Jupiter Transportation), eventually rising to the position of assistant to the president.
After his retirement, John moved to Waukesha, where he became a leader and mentor in Alcoholics Anonymous both statewide and nationally. He served as sponsor for many people who were beginning their work with AA. He gave presentations and visited prisons to counsel people with alcohol or drug-related problems. Recently many of these cases involved opiate addiction.
John was always available to help family members and friends who were ill or needed help in any way. As a result of his generosity to these and the innumerable people he helped in AA, he was valued and loved by a large number of people. When he was ill and dying, he had a constant stream of visitors both in the hospital and later at Agrace HospiceCare.
John, more than anything, loved spending time at the family cottage in Door County. Here he was truly in his element, where he could enjoy water, sun, sailing and swimming. He worked out faithfully every morning, doing five miles on the treadmill at the Rec. Center on Washington Island or the YMCA in Waukesha.
He is survived by his sister, Karin Ringler, of Madison; his brothers, Dave Erickson of Madison and Jim Erickson of Boulder, Colo.; and their children and grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at HOLY WISDOM MONASTERY, 4200 County Road M, Middleton, at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, and on Washington Island in the summer. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.