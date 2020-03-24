Erickson, John E.

MADISON—John E. Erickson went to be with our Lord and Savior on March 18, 2020, at the age of 92.

John was born June 19, 1927 in Rockford, Illinois to Elmer and Laura (Kelley) Erickson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Polly Erickson.

From an early age, Johnny loved sports. After graduating from Rockford East High School, Erickson attended Beloit College, where he became the first basketball player to score more than 1,000 points in a career and competed in three NCAA tennis tournaments. While at Beloit, he served as President of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and earned a BA degree.

Erickson began coaching high school basketball in Wisconsin, at Beloit High School and Stevens Point High School, and then was drafted in 1952 and served two years in the United States Army. From 1955 to 1958, he was the head basketball coach at Lake Forest College where he met his future wife, Polly Martin, who was the Women’s Physical Education Director and a championship golfer. Their first date was a challenge on the golf course. They married on August 31, 1956.