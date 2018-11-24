SUN PRAIRIE—James S. Erickson, age 93, passed away in Madison on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. He was born on Dec. 7, 1924, in Rio to Ingwald and Bertha (Olson) Erickson. He married Pearl Gross on Sept. 17, 1949, in Sun Prairie.
James worked for the Dane Count Highway Department and Steve’s Wholesale Cheese in Sun Prairie. He enjoyed gambling, cards, bingo, taking trips, watching kids and grandkids, sports and all school activities.
He is survived by a son, David (Paula); daughter, Susan (Robert) Hunt; grandchildren, Scott (Lea) Erickson, Michelle (Anthony) Cook, Drew (Kodie Edmonds) Ritchie, Brent (Alison) Ritchie, and Kayla Hunt (Keith McCullum); and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; and wife.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at OUR SAVIORS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 550 Lincoln Drive, in Sun Prairie. Pastor Tim Hansen will preside. Burial will be held at Sun Prairie Memory Garden. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday.
The family would like to thank staff at Oak Park Place and Agrace HospiceCare for their loving and outstanding care.
