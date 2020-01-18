Erickson, Ben Joseph

STOUGHTON - Ben Joseph Erickson, age 22, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on July 16, 1997, in Madison, the son of Jay and Cheryl (Moe) Erickson. Ben graduated from Stoughton High School in 2015.
He was a proud member of UA Local 601 and for the past four years, a dedicated steamfitter apprentice at General Heating & Air Conditioning. Ben’s work was his passion. He knew that it took hard work to get what you wanted in life. Ben was a simple man; one of kind. He loved to make people laugh, was an “old soul” and always had something clever to say. He was a denim-on-denim kind of guy. He loved all things outdoors, grilling, cooking and spending time at “the shop”. Above all else, Ben had a heart of gold. He was a kind, humble and strong person. Ben was the type of man who would do anything for anyone; he’d give the shirt off his back. Ben loved his family and adored his niece, Mara. He valued each moment spent playing with her. Ben and his Grandpa Joe had a special bond and will always be known as his grandpa’s “little buddy.” He lived his life fully and was always ready to have a good time and even known to sing a little karaoke. Ben was proud of his many accomplishments, especially his welding, earning a UA60 Certification in his first year of his apprenticeship. Ben touched so many lives and will be deeply missed by his family and countless friends.
Ben is survived by his parents; sister, Brooke Erickson; grandparents, Joseph Erickson and Don (Carol) Moe; niece, Mara Erickson and another soon-to-be-born niece that he was looking forward to meeting; uncle, Todd (Jami) Moe; aunt, Lori (Steve) Kittelson; many cousins; and his loyal dog, Jake. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Beverly Erickson; and his uncle, Joey Erickson.
A celebration of Ben’s life will be held at the AMERICAN LEGION POST NO. 59, 803 N. Page St., Stoughton, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ben’s family.
A special thank you to first-responders, Stoughton Fire Department and EMS, Dane County Police, Med Flight and UW Hospital and Clinics. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Forever in our hearts, Ben Joseph. Keep Givin’er!
Service information
2:00PM-6:00PM
803 North Page St.
Stoughton, WI 53589