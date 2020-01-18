Erickson, Ben Joseph

He was a proud member of UA Local 601 and for the past four years, a dedicated steamfitter apprentice at General Heating & Air Conditioning. Ben’s work was his passion. He knew that it took hard work to get what you wanted in life. Ben was a simple man; one of kind. He loved to make people laugh, was an “old soul” and always had something clever to say. He was a denim-on-denim kind of guy. He loved all things outdoors, grilling, cooking and spending time at “the shop”. Above all else, Ben had a heart of gold. He was a kind, humble and strong person. Ben was the type of man who would do anything for anyone; he’d give the shirt off his back. Ben loved his family and adored his niece, Mara. He valued each moment spent playing with her. Ben and his Grandpa Joe had a special bond and will always be known as his grandpa’s “little buddy.” He lived his life fully and was always ready to have a good time and even known to sing a little karaoke. Ben was proud of his many accomplishments, especially his welding, earning a UA60 Certification in his first year of his apprenticeship. Ben touched so many lives and will be deeply missed by his family and countless friends.