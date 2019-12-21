Erickson, Barbara Jane

Erickson, Barbara Jane

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Barbara Jane Erickson, age 93, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Jan. 1, 1926, in Madison, the daughter of Floyd and Lois (Osborn) Brown.

A memorial service will be held at LAKEVIEW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4001 Mandrake Road, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, with the Rev. Dean Kirst presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date. Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the start of the service on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Erickson, Barbara Jane

Barbara Erickson

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Erickson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics