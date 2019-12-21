Erickson, Barbara Jane

MADISON - Barbara Jane Erickson, age 93, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Jan. 1, 1926, in Madison, the daughter of Floyd and Lois (Osborn) Brown.
A memorial service will be held at LAKEVIEW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4001 Mandrake Road, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, with the Rev. Dean Kirst presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date. Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the start of the service on Saturday.
