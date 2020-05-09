Erickson, Audrey

DALEYVILLE - Audrey Erickson, age 91 of Mount Horeb/Daleyville, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Girlie's Manor in Mount Horeb. She graduated from the Blanchardville High School in 1947, and married her high school sweetheart, Duane Erickson in 1950. They then ran the Daleyville Store until 1988. She is survived by her two children, Bill Erickson of Daleyville, and Jane Erickson of Barneveld; and many other family, grandchildren and friends. funeral and burial services will be private. Burial will be in the York Memorial Cemetery. Saether Funeral Service in Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com