DEFOREST / POYNETTE - Alice Emelia Erickson, age 96, passed away peacefully at Columbus Health & Rehabilitation on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born on Jan. 11, 1923, the daughter of Lewis and Ada (Munson) Lewison. Alice graduated from DeForest Union High School in 1940. She married Harold J. Erickson on June 20, 1942.
They farmed together in the Town of Vienna until Harold's death in 1991. Alice loved spending time with family, quilting, gardening, traveling, reading, cooking, baking and providing wonderful hospitality.
She is survived by her children, Karen (Bill) Kaseman, David (Beth) Erickson, Kathryn (Tom) Amos, Ted (Pat) Erickson; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service honoring the life of Alice will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main St., DeForest. Burial will follow at Norway Grove Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, and one hour prior to the service at church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pastor Sue Beadle for her visits, and to Agrace Hospice and the entire staff at Columbus Health & Rehab for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Christ Lutheran Church.