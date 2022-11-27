Oct. 18, 1958—Nov. 21, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Eric Weston Stewart (64) of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on November 21, 2022, after a long and valiant battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Eric was born on October 18, 1958, to Terrill Parman Stewart and Carol Lee (Staples) Stewart in Brentwood, MO. He graduated from James Madison Memorial High School in 1978. After graduation he attended Madison Area Technical College (MATC) and went on to work in a variety of skilled labor positions including Flambeau Plastics in Baraboo, WI, and finishing at Holiday Wholesale in Wisconsin Dells, WI.

Eric followed in his father’s footsteps as a lifelong “Scouter” with the Boy Scouts of America attaining the highest rank of Eagle Scout. He loved camping, canoeing and his multiple trips to Boy Scout “mecca” in Philmont, NM.

An avid motorcycle enthusiast, he cherished his Harley Davidson motorcycles and was an active member of the “Keepers of Lost Souls” motorcycle club where he was given the nickname “Speedy.” His motto was “Live to Ride—Ride to Live.

Eric took an active role in the construction of his Habitat for Humanity home that he lived in for six years. He went on to volunteer his considerable skills in other Habitat for Humanity construction projects that benefited fellow community members in need.

He also enjoyed woodworking and was proficient at making handcrafted furniture and other novelty items.

Eric was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Lee (Staples) Stewart; and his father, Terrill Parman Stewart.

He is survived by his sister, Lynn Marie (Stewart) Berry, and brother-in-law, John Berry of Montgomery, AL; niece, Emma Ashley Berry, her husband Joseph Waltz, and their children: Harper and Jasper Waltz of Challenge, CA; and nephew, Clarke Stewart Berry of Madison, WI.

There will be a private burial with immediate family, and a Celebration of Life to be announced in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Glacier’s Edge Council, Boy Scouts of America, 5846 Manufacturers Drive, Madison, WI, 53704 (608-310-7300) in memory of Eric.

