Erfurth, Kenneth A.

SUN PRAIRIE - Kenneth A. Erfurth, age 86, passed away with his son, Vince at his side on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. He was born in Madison on Nov. 11, 1933, son of Emmett and Edna Erfurth. Kenneth was united in marriage to Irene McSherry on Jan. 23, 1954. Together they were married for 49 years and raised two sons.
Kenneth was self - employed most of his life and worked for the University. He enjoyed watching the Badgers and Packers.
Kenneth is survived by his sons Vince (Audrey) Erfurth and Steve Erfurth; granddaughter Amy (Mark) Perkins. He was preceded in death by his wife Irene, brother Ron and sister LaVonne.
Graveside services will be held at St. Bridget’s Cemetery in Ridgeway on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Special Thank you to St. Mary’s Cardiac Clinic and Waunakee Manor for their compassionate care.
